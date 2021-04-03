Advertisement

Iron Horse train season opens in Mineola

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2021 at 3:24 pm

MINEOLA — Iron Horse Square was busy Saturday with the opening of the 2021 Iron Horse Mini Train season. According to our news partner KETK, the 15 inch scale locomotive opened before Easter Sunday allowing people to ride the train for free. Regular runs will be on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from April through September from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with special run times for holidays and events. Read more here.

