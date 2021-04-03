Advertisement

Oklahoma hires Loyola-Chicago’s Porter Moser

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2021 at 12:29 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Oklahoma has announced the hiring Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser as its next head coach.

Moser takes over for Lon Kruger, who retired after 45 years in coaching last month, including the last ten with the Sooners.

In a statement announcing the hiring, Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione said Moser checked off the boxes they were looking for.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce and welcome Porter Moser as our next great OU head coach," said Castiglione. "As we dug deep into the backgrounds of candidates, his attributes, acumen and record of success totally aligned with what we were seeking. He's a purposeful and proven leader who prioritizes positive culture, accountability, academics, player development, innovation, transparent communication and a holistic approach to the student-athlete experience.

Moser led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 and led them to a 26-5 record and the Sweet 16 this year.

"Our family is so excited and honored to join the Sooner family," said Moser in a statement. "Joe Castiglione has a reputation for building championship programs at the University of Oklahoma. I've always said there are reasons why you win. If you look at the standards that the programs at Oklahoma have set, there are reasons why they've won. The coaches, infrastructure and community are all championship caliber. You just want to be a part of that. To play in a premiere league like the Big 12 and be a part of this championship culture excites me.

Moser has been a head coach for 17 years and has a 293-242 record, including a 188-141 record during his ten years with Loyola.

