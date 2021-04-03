PANOLA COUNTY — Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones established an Emergency Operations Center coordinating efforts for response and relief for victims of March 27 tornadoes. On Friday, leaders announced the EOC will be operated by the Hand Up Network. The organization is based out of Tyler, which operates within the belief, “Everyone needs a hand-up, some need it now.” The EOC is being housed at the Panola County Exposition Center.Residents wanting to donate supplies can do so in person at the Hand Up Network on N. Beckham in Tyler.You can learn more here .

Panola County establishes emergency operations center for tornado response & relief

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2021 at 11:04 am

