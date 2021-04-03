Advertisement

Area non-profit invites community to open house

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2021 at 3:24 pm

LONGVIEW — A local 501(c) (3) is preparing to celebrate a new retail store in Longview. Heartisans Marketplace is inviting the community to their open house, on Gilmer Road, next Thursday.The new space is described as a unique gift shop that provides a customized job readiness program to unemployed women living in the community. Profits generated from the store, along with community donations, provide training and employment opportunities for program participants. The gathering is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more here.

