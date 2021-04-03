HENDERSON — UT Health Henderson has COVID-19 vaccines appointments available for next Tuesday. According to the press release, the immunizations are available to people 18 and older that have not received their first vaccine dose. You must have an appointment, no walk-ins will be permitted. Times slots available are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at U.T. Henderson on Wilson Street. The vaccine is provided at no cost, but people should bring their ID and insurance card to their appointment. On the day of the appointment, people will be registered, vaccinated, and monitored for 15 minutes. Register here .

Advertisement

Time slots available for vaccine clinic in Henderson

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2021 at 9:39 am

HENDERSON — UT Health Henderson has COVID-19 vaccines appointments available for next Tuesday. According to the press release, the immunizations are available to people 18 and older that have not received their first vaccine dose. You must have an appointment, no walk-ins will be permitted. Times slots available are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at U.T. Henderson on Wilson Street. The vaccine is provided at no cost, but people should bring their ID and insurance card to their appointment. On the day of the appointment, people will be registered, vaccinated, and monitored for 15 minutes. Register here.

Go Back