Advertisement

East Texan sentenced to 18 years for burglary and assault

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2021 at 3:24 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — A Mabank man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday, for burglary of a home with a child inside and assault of two officers. According to our news partner KETK, Jerry Moye Jr, 34, was indicted for the crime in the Eustace area in January of 2020. A 13-year-old was inside the home at the time of the burglary, but found safety at a neighbor’s house after seeing Moye inside. Authorities determined Moye stole electronics and jewelry. Court records showed two Henderson county investigators were assaulted during the arrest of Moye.

Go Back