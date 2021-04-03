East Texan sentenced to 18 years for burglary and assault
HENDERSON COUNTY — A Mabank man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday, for burglary of a home with a child inside and assault of two officers. According to our news partner KETK, Jerry Moye Jr, 34, was indicted for the crime in the Eustace area in January of 2020. A 13-year-old was inside the home at the time of the burglary, but found safety at a neighbor’s house after seeing Moye inside. Authorities determined Moye stole electronics and jewelry. Court records showed two Henderson county investigators were assaulted during the arrest of Moye.
