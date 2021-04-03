(NEW YORK) -- As much of the East Coast braces for another day of cold wind chills, warmer temperatures are expected Easter Sunday. The winter-like feel Friday saw record low temperatures from West Virginia to New York City. In Bluefield, West Virginia, the wind chill reached 19 degrees, while in New York City, the wind chill reached 29 degrees on Friday. Temperatures will be 10-25 degrees below normal again Saturday morning with multiple freeze watches and warnings in effect through Saturday morning from Tampa, Florida, to New York City. Up to 17 states are under freeze or frost alerts on Saturday. More seasonable spring-like warmth returns for Easter Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s to 70s across the East Coast. This mild trend continues into next week with a nice stretch of dry and mild conditions across the East Coast. In the Southwest, record-breaking warm temperatures from San Diego to South Dakota are expected this weekend. With temperatures soaring to the upper 90s to lower 80s and enough dry air in place, there is still an elevated risk of fire weather Saturday across the Dakotas, where wind gusts could reach 35 mph and low humidity will be as low as 10%. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Record-lows across East Coast, but warmer temperatures expected Easter Sunday

April 3, 2021

ABC News BY: HOPE OSEMWENKHAE

(NEW YORK) -- As much of the East Coast braces for another day of cold wind chills, warmer temperatures are expected Easter Sunday.



The winter-like feel Friday saw record low temperatures from West Virginia to New York City.



In Bluefield, West Virginia, the wind chill reached 19 degrees, while in New York City, the wind chill reached 29 degrees on Friday.



Temperatures will be 10-25 degrees below normal again Saturday morning with multiple freeze watches and warnings in effect through Saturday morning from Tampa, Florida, to New York City.



Up to 17 states are under freeze or frost alerts on Saturday.



More seasonable spring-like warmth returns for Easter Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s to 70s across the East Coast.



This mild trend continues into next week with a nice stretch of dry and mild conditions across the East Coast.



In the Southwest, record-breaking warm temperatures from San Diego to South Dakota are expected this weekend.



With temperatures soaring to the upper 90s to lower 80s and enough dry air in place, there is still an elevated risk of fire weather Saturday across the Dakotas, where wind gusts could reach 35 mph and low humidity will be as low as 10%.



