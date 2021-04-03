3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina
Posted/updated on:
April 3, 2021 at
9:38 am
WTVDBY: WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC NEWS
(WILMINGTON, N.C.) -- At least three people are dead and four are injured following an overnight shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Conditions of the injured are not immediately available, Lt. Leslie Irving, a watch commander with the Wilmington Police Department, told ABC News.
Irving said that the scene remains an active investigation and that police will release more information Saturday morning.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina
Posted/updated on:
April 3, 2021 at
9:38 am
WTVDBY: WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC NEWS
(WILMINGTON, N.C.) -- At least three people are dead and four are injured following an overnight shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Conditions of the injured are not immediately available, Lt. Leslie Irving, a watch commander with the Wilmington Police Department, told ABC News.
Irving said that the scene remains an active investigation and that police will release more information Saturday morning.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.