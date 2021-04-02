Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks’ Rick Carlisle won’t coach Friday after ‘unexpected’ positive on COVID-19 test

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 7:56 pm

By TIM MACMAHON

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle tested positive for COVID-19, preventing him from coaching Friday night against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Carlisle, 61, called the test result “unexpected,” saying that he was fully vaccinated in January.

“There’s a chance and a hope that it will be a false positive,” Carlisle said during his pregame virtual media availability, which he conducted from his New York City hotel room. “This seems like possibly a mistake, but for these reasons I’m entering the [NBA health and safety] protocol.”

Carlisle said he is experiencing no symptoms. “I feel great,” Carlisle said. “I worked out earlier this morning. But this is just one of those situations where we’ve all got to be light on our feet.”

Dallas assistant coach Jamahl Mosley, the team’s defensive coordinator, replaced Carlisle as the head coach against the Knicks. Mosley interviewed with the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans when those teams conducted head-coaching searches over the past two years.

“I’ve been a big supporter of his for a long time,” Carlisle said. “I’ve been a very strong advocate for him in all of the interviews he’s had in the last couple of years. I see this as a great opportunity for him to show what he’s capable of. Our guys will play their butts off for him.”

Go Back