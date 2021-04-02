Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant fined $50,000 for ‘offensive and derogatory language’

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 7:50 pm

By ESPN.com

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $50,000 for using “offensive and derogatory language on social media,” the NBA announced in a statement Friday.

Earlier this week, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport posted private messages that he said Durant had sent him — which included threatening language and anti-gay and misogynistic slurs.

Coach Steve Nash said the organization had a conversation with Durant about the language used in the exchange, and the Nets star apologized Thursday.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant said. “That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

Durant has missed the Nets’ past 21 games with a hamstring injury. He is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews contributed to this report.

Go Back