Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers welcoming fans back for home games in April

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 7:47 pm

By OHM YOUNGMISUK

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are planning to welcome fans back to Staples Center for a game for the first time this season.

The Lakers are finalizing plans to have fans in attendance when they play the Boston Celtics on April 15. The Clippers are planning on fans returning for their home games starting on April 18 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both teams announced plans for fans to return to Staples Center with the state of California announcing that Los Angeles County has transitioned into the orange tier. The Lakers and Clippers said that they will work with the L.A. County Department of Public Health and Staples Center to determine guidelines for hosting fans safely at home games this season. The Clippers said their plan is for “a certain number of fans” to be in attendance at the game against the Timberwolves.

The Lakers and Clippers recently received permission from the L.A. County Health Department to have 50 guests at games in accordance with protocols for TV and award show productions in L.A. County.

Starting with the game against Minnesota, the Clippers have six home games that could have fans, including a home game against the Lakers on May 6. With the game against Boston, the Lakers will have nine home games remaining that could have fans in attendance.

The Sacramento Kings issued a statement Friday saying the team “looks forward to safely welcoming fans back to the arena in the near future.”

The Golden State Warriors said the team is “in ongoing conversations” with city health officials about safely returning fans to Chase Center and hoped to have details soon.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.

Go Back