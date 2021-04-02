Advertisement

Monopoly tournament scheduled to benefit non-profit

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 4:39 pm

TYLER — A local non-profit has announced their first ever monopoly tournament fund-raiser. The 501(c)3 Habitat for Humanity has scheduled the event for April 24 in the lobby of First Christian Church in Tyler. Organizers say registration is $25, and that space is limited. Registration is open now for players 10-years-of-age and up. For more information click here.

