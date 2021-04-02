Advertisement

Report: 2 held in Vegas shooting had guns, teens from Texas

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 3:51 pm

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say a man and woman jailed following a downtown Las Vegas triple shooting traveled from Waco, Texas, to Nevada with two teenagers, two handguns, and an assault-style rifle. A police report said two 17-year-olds came with 25-year-old Phillip Nichols and 19-year-old Ledaxjia Montgomery and fled with them after three people were shot Monday outside a convenience store. The three wounded people were hospitalized and Nichols, Montgomery and the teens were arrested while trying to run from a car that crashed while being chased by police. A public defender who previously represented the adults in court did not immediately respond to an email about the case.

Go Back