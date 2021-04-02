Advertisement

Vaccine clinics will restart at Harvey next Tuesday

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 2:34 pm

EAST TEXAS — Vaccinations will continue next week at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler. The Northeast Texas Public Health Authority President George Roberts told KTBB news, “We will not be doing vaccines this weekend, but anyone over the age of 16 can make an appointment for the first Pfizer vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, either next Thursday, Friday, or next Saturday April 8th through the 10th, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.”

Roberts continued, “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. vaccine clinics at Harvey Convention Center will be closed during the Easter weekend for this Friday and Saturday, April 2nd and April 3rd.

Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday March 17th, Tuesday March 16th, Saturday March 13th, or on any previous day, are eligible to receive their second Pfizer vaccine next Tuesday or next Wednesday, April 6th or April 7th, at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For Tuesday April 6th and Wednesday April 7th, appointments for persons to receive their second Pfizer vaccine is recommended but not required, as long as the individual shows their “CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card” that they were given when the first Pfizer vaccine was administered. Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 18th from any vaccine provider can received their second Pfizer vaccine from NET Health.

For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org

