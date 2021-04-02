Advertisement

Marshall ISD names lone finalist

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 2:31 pm

MARSHALL — A special called meeting by Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees Thursday announced the lone finalist for the superintendent position. Dr. Richele Langley, is a graduate from Marshall High School. The former teacher, principal and administrator in the district, was part of the class of 1983. Langley will become the 24th superintendent in the history of Marshall public schools and the second female superintendent in the history of the district. Read more here.

