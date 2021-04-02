Advertisement

‘The Goldbergs’ to air tribute to George Segal on his final show

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 2:28 pm

ABC

The Goldbergs will air a special tribute to George Segal, who played Pops on the long-running sitcom.

Next week's episode, "Couple Off," is the final episode the Oscar-nominated actor shot before he passed away on March 23 from complications of bypass surgery. It'll include a 45 second-long tribute in honor of Segal, a preview of which is now on YouTube.

The episode, which was directed by Back to the Future alumna Lea Thompson, airs Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

">

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back