Congressman Gohmert warns of pitfalls of reckless spending

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 2:32 pm

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden’s 2 trillion dollar spending bill is being rolled out as an overhaul of the nations infrastructure. However, critics say less than half of the bill actually goes towards infrastructure, and less than five percent will go towards roads and bridges. Congressman Louie Gohmert told KTBB news, “Early in the Obama administration they were doing just a fraction of the spending that is now taking place. We had our debt downgraded. We warned at that time, what should be a warning to us today. If we continue to spend like this our debt will be further downgraded, it will mean the interest rates get much higher, and we will be worse than Greece.”

The U.S. Texas District 1 Congressman spoke about the specific dangers that come from financial disregard. “We have got to get a handle on spending…I recall being at the Fed and asking how much more money are we printing now from say 15 to 20 years ago? The guy said, we are printing about the same. I said but there is so much more money in the system and he said and I quote ‘We couldn’t possible print all the money we are creating.’ So, we are not even printing it anymore, we are just adding digits to the computer.”

