Free speech bill passes Senate, headed to Texas House

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 2:34 pm

AUSTIN — The Freedom From Censorship Act was passed by the Texas Senate on Thursday. Senate Bill 12, was filed by Republican Tyler Senator Bryan Hughes. Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Hughes were in Tyler promoting the legislation March 11. Supporters say the bill will make sure that Texans have the right to free speech and the ability to exercise that right. In a prepared statement, Senator Hughes said, “In Texas, we will defend our right to free speech against West Coast social media oligarchs. Senate Bill 12 holds these Big Tech companies accountable, protects Texans against social or political viewpoint discrimination, and empowers those who are wrongly silenced to get back online.”

Senate Bill 12 now heads to the Texas House of Representatives, where Representative Scott Sanford is sponsoring the legislation. Read more here.

