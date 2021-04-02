Advertisement

Residents concerned of possible concrete company coming near nature preserve

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 1:48 pm

MINEOLA — Residents in Mineola are concerned over plans to build a concrete plant near a nature preserve. According to our news partner KETK, The Mineola Nature Preserve is almost 3,000 acres of land and home to almost 200 species of wildlife. Residents say Bell Concrete has filed an air quality permit with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. That is just one of the steps necessary to get approval for construction on the privately-owned land near the preserve.

Opponents to the plant are concerned about the effects of the local air quality and that it would cause long-term damage to plants and animals. In a prepared statement, Bell Concrete said, “We will follow the law in the state of Texas and we have no further comment.”

