“Different times”: Elizabeth Perkins says sexy scene in ‘Big’ would never fly today

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 11:38 am

(NOTE CONTENT) In 1988's Big, actor David Moscow played Josh, a 12-year-old kid who makes a wish and turns into his much-older self, played by Tom Hanks.

In his "big" form, the Penny Marshall-directed movie has him moving to the big city, scoring a job with a toy company, and scoring with Elizabeth Perkins' much older character, who at the time doesn't know he's actually 12.

"[T]hey wouldn’t have shown that at all [these days]" Perkins tells Page Six. "I think we're in a different time," adding, "I'm totally on board with that."

About the scene, the actress, currently starring in Fox's The Moodys, recalls, "We don't see them having sex but...I take my shirt off and he touches my breast, then we cut to the elevator door opening and he's got a big smile on his face. We never say, 'Oh they slept together,' but they definitely fooled around."

Whether the body-swap sexy scene was appropriate or not "was not even a consideration of ours at the time...on any level," the actress admits. "Different times."

Perkins also explained that both Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford were first considered for the older-Josh role in Big, but Marshall, who died in 2018, was having "trouble" getting it to work.

"Then when Tom came on board it all just cemented," Perkins said. "We knew we were going to be better than the other body-changing movies [at the time] because of Penny and Tom."

The family comedy The Moodys airs Thursdays as 9:30 p.m. on Fox.

