Neil Patrick Harris sweetly marks 17th anniversary of his and husband David Burtka’s first date

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 10:07 am

John Lamparski/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Neil Patrick Harris is celebrating the 17th anniversary of his "Best. Decision. Ever," when he and husband David Burtka went on their first date.

The couple, who wed in 2014 and share 10-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, had a lot to say about the date that sparked their long-lasting romance.

Sharing a selfie of the two enjoying a boat ride, Harris, 47, gushed in the caption, "Happy anniversary, David. You are my top priority, my constant inspiration, my baby daddy, and my best friend."

"Going on a date with you seventeen years ago? Best. Decision. Ever," he adoringly declared. "Thanks for the love, and the laughs, and the life. You’re the best."

The How I Met Your Mother star wasn't the only one feeling emotional about the romantic milestone, Burtka also took to Instagram to honor his marriage.

Sharing a tender black and white photo of the two, Burtka captioned, "We started dating 17 years ago today! WOW- the best 17 years yet!"

"You have given me the life I have dreamed of. I am constantly amazed at your parenting skills, how hard you work to provide for our family, how much we still laugh, that we haven’t lost 'it' in the romantic department," he furthered, "and most importantly that we are still madly in love."

Burtka, 45, then revealed that there was one thing spoiling their big day, closing out with, "I am sorry we can’t be together today. I can’t wait to celebrate when you are home. I love you with all my heart."

The two met in 2004 and previously revealed to Out magazine that their first date was seeing the movie Taking Lives starring Angelina Jolie.

Harris came out publicly in 2006 and, the following year, said "Yes" when Burtka proposed.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

