Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 9:17 am

"WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn"/Hulu(LOS ANGELES) -- Ready, Set, Binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Sky High: "After falling for Estrella, Ángel, a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs, dives into a world of heists and becomes the target of a relentless detective."

Just Say Yes: After planning the wedding of her dreams, a woman is shattered when her groom-to-be calls it all off.

Madame Claude: "In 1960s Paris, Madame Claude's influence extends beyond the world of sex work — until an affluent young woman threatens to change everything."

Coven of Sisters: Circa 1609, a group of women accused of witchcraft attempt to delay their execution.

Tersanjung the Movie: Already in the middle of a financial and person crisis, Yura finds herself at the center of a love triangle with two close friends.

Haunted:Latin America (Season 1): "Real people's terrifying tales of the chilling, unexplained and paranormal come to life with dramatic reenactments in this reality series."

Worn Stories (Season 1): "Based on the New York Times Best Seller, Worn Stories opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing."

The Serpent (Season 1): Insprired by true events, The Serpent uncovers the story of a serial conman.

Prank Encounters (Season 2): Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo returns for a new season of elaborate -- and hilarious -- pranks.

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire: "The Octonauts are an adventure team who explore the world’s oceans, rescue the creatures who live there and protect their habitats – above and below the waves."

Hulu

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn: "Exploring the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years – this is the story of WeWork and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann who makes you beg the question, was he trying to create a cult?"

Black Stories Presents: Your attention please: Ria Thompson-Washington: The latest installment of this series shines a light on "activist, organizer, and force to be reckoned with" Ria Thompson-Washington.

AppleTV+

Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page: "Ghostwriter is a re-imagining of Sesame Workshops’ 1992 series. Each episode story arc is grouped around literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander."

Doug Unplugs (Part 2): "Meet Doug, the boy robot who’s taking on the world one curious question at a time."

HBOMax

Made for Love: Is it really true love if your partner didn't insert a chip in your brain?

Amazon

LOL: Last One Laughing Germany: This German game show puts comedy stars to the test, but only one will be left standing.

