Leslie Odom Jr. and wife Nicolette Robinson announce birth of baby boy

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 9:00 am

Congratulations are in order for Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson. The proud parents welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The pair first announced they were expecting another child in November and that their three-year-old daughter Lucy was going to get a baby brother.

Odom Jr., 39, revealed Thursday that his family finally welcomed their newest --and littlest -- member and shared the most precious photos in celebration.

The sweet slideshow consists of three pictures, the first being of a grinning Lucy wearing a tiara while cuddling her baby brother, who's been named Able Phineas, while the second is of Able resting peacefully. The third is of the happy parents, with Odom Jr. standing behind a seated Robinson, who is holding her newborn close.

"More life! One whole week with our Abe," wrote the One Night in Miami star. "Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away."

Adds Odom Jr., "I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude."

At the end of the caption, the singer revealed his child's fill name and birth date, writing, "Able Phineas 3/25/21 [heart emoji] More life."

Many of the Broadway star's famous friends flocked to the comment section to express their well wishes.

Kristen Bell, who had worked alongside him on the animated series Central Park, gushed, "Congrats papa and great job mama!! Welcome Able."

Another one of Odom Jr.'s Central Park cast members, Josh Gad, called Able "So beautiful."

Other sweet remarks came from Josh Groban, Debra Messing, Lena Waithe and many others.

Odom Jr. and Robinson wed in 2012.

