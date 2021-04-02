TYLER – UT Tyler and Tyler Junior College recently received a large donation from the Smith County Medical Society Alliance. According to our news partner KETK, during their 52nd annual Doctor’s Day Celebration on Tuesday night, the SCMSA Board of Directors announced the sale of their building and said the $290,000 proceeds will be divided evenly between TJC and UT Tyler. Each school will receive $145,000. TJC’s $145,000 portion will benefit the SCMSA’s two endowed scholarships with the TJC Foundation, with half going to their Endowed Scholarship and the other half to their Endowed Presidential Honors Scholarship. SCMSA President Joi Smith stressed the importance of helping students who are seeking to enter health professions. “It means the most to us when you can give someone a scholarship and give them a step up, and the healthcare industry in Tyler is just booming with the incoming new medical school,” she said. “We are going to need a lot of good nurses and healthcare professionals.”

TJC, UT Tyler get donation of $290,000 for medical scholarships

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 8:52 am

TYLER – UT Tyler and Tyler Junior College recently received a large donation from the Smith County Medical Society Alliance. According to our news partner KETK, during their 52nd annual Doctor’s Day Celebration on Tuesday night, the SCMSA Board of Directors announced the sale of their building and said the $290,000 proceeds will be divided evenly between TJC and UT Tyler. Each school will receive $145,000. TJC’s $145,000 portion will benefit the SCMSA’s two endowed scholarships with the TJC Foundation, with half going to their Endowed Scholarship and the other half to their Endowed Presidential Honors Scholarship. SCMSA President Joi Smith stressed the importance of helping students who are seeking to enter health professions. “It means the most to us when you can give someone a scholarship and give them a step up, and the healthcare industry in Tyler is just booming with the incoming new medical school,” she said. “We are going to need a lot of good nurses and healthcare professionals.”

