TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating a wreck involving a bicyclist Thursday night. Officers were called to the area of Old Jacksonville and Oak Creek Boulevard where witnesses told them a speeding vehicle had hit a bicyclist, then crashed into a wooded area. The bicyclist was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances by EMS with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The unnamed driver of the car was transported by EMS to UT Health with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Police say alcohol appears to have played a part in the accident.

Advertisement

Wreck involving bicyclist under investigation

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 7:46 am

TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating a wreck involving a bicyclist Thursday night. Officers were called to the area of Old Jacksonville and Oak Creek Boulevard where witnesses told them a speeding vehicle had hit a bicyclist, then crashed into a wooded area. The bicyclist was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances by EMS with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The unnamed driver of the car was transported by EMS to UT Health with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Police say alcohol appears to have played a part in the accident.

Go Back