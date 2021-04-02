“Godzilla vs. Kong” logs monstrous $9.6 million opening day

Courtesy of WarnerMedia(LOS ANGELES) -- Godzilla vs. Kong marked one of the biggest opening day totals of the COVID-19 era on Wednesday, delivering an estimated $9.6 million.

The fourth installment in the Legendary Entertainment's monster universe, following in the steps of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island and, most recently, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, debuted in 2,409 theaters on Wednesday and will expand to 3,064 venues by Friday. The widest opening pandemic-era prior to this weekend was Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which played in 2,810 locations.

Godzilla vs. Kong was initially expected to deliver upwards of $20 million over the extended weekend, but at its current pace, may very well pass that number.

The film is expected to score the biggest debut domestically since COVID-19 hit last March, and the biggest of 2021.

All in all, it's been a big year for Warner Bros., whose animated feature Tom and Jerry had the biggest opening weekend of the year so far with $14 million.

Likewise, the studio's Wonder Woman 1984, which premiered in December, had the biggest opening of the pandemic with $16.7 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry and Rebecca Hall.