SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio has become the last major Texas city to establish a sign-up portal for scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations. City Council voted on Wednesday to set up the portal, allowing residents to be notified when vaccination appointments become available. The San Antonio Express-News reports this is a capability that other Texas cities such as Austin, Houston and Dallas, have had for months. Last month, Texas launched its online registration system for scheduling vaccine shots. The online portal was delayed in San Antonio as the city’s top health officials resisted the idea of a registry. But supporters say the registry could save people hours of trying in vain to secure an appointment.

San Antonio last big Texas city to create vaccine portal

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 4:49 am

