Corporate criticism of GOP-led voting bills spreads to Texas

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2021 at 4:48 am

AUSTIN (AP) – The ranks of big corporations now criticizing GOP efforts to restrict voting access are spreading to Texas. American Airlines and Dell on Thursday both came out against new restrictive voting measures that have a favorable path to reaching Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk in the coming weeks. The opposition by two of Texas’ biggest companies came a day after some of Georgia’s most prominent corporate leaders criticized new voting restrictions signed into law in that state last week. Abbott and other Republicans have given no indication of wavering in their pursuit of passing the measures before the session ends in May.

