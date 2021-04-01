Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says Tom Brady progressing ‘very well’ from knee surgery
Posted/updated on:
April 1, 2021 at
8:13 pm
By JENNA LAINE
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Thursday that quarterback Tom Brady is progressing “very well” in his recovery from offseason knee surgery, described as a “minor surgical procedure.”
He did not, however, provide a timetable on his recovery.
“I talked to him last week,” Licht said. “I know things are going well. I don’t want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don’t want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well.”
A source close to the situation told ESPN that this was not a recent injury and that Brady had been planning the procedure for months and it was not a surprise.
It’s not clear at this point whether Brady will take part in any offseason workouts — should there be any — although coach Bruce Arians said previously that he didn’t think Brady necessarily needed them. When asked about the procedure in late February, Arians said Brady could be ready for 7-on-7 work by June.
Brady was seen last month in an Instagram video posted by friend Dave Grutman throwing a football to David Beckham on the beach. Brady was wearing his usual left knee sleeve in the video.
