They’re married now: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy tie the knot in intimate Atlanta ceremony

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 8:09 pm

Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

Congratulations! Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have officially tied the knot.

The Real host married the Grammy-nominated rapper in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home on March 27, according to Vogue.

The couple originally planned to have their wedding elsewhere, but changed their plans due to COVID-19 and the passing of Jeezy's mother, Denise Jenkins, in February.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate," says Jeannie. "But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends."

Jeannie and Jeezy filled their home with magnolia, birch, maple trees and gold champagne colors. The couple required negative test results from all traveling guests at least two days prior to the wedding. Guests were also required to wear off-white.

Jeezy walked down the aisle in a custom champagne-blush colored suit to Kem's "I Can’t Stop Loving You." Meanwhile, Jeannie walked to "How Deep Is Your Love" by the Bee Gees in a stunning nude gown with a 15-foot veil.

The couple exchanged vows after a special tea ritual performed at Vietnamese weddings, led by Jeannie's brother.

"In this ceremony, we honored our parents by pouring tea as a gesture to welcome Jeezy into my family, and me into his," Jeannie recalls. "Then we paid our respects to our parents and ancestors by bowing four times, each one symbolizing a significant gift in the life that they have provided us with."

