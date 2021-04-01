Advertisement

Red Cross crews working to help people still devastated from last weeks storms

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 4:45 pm

EAST TEXAS — Crews from The Red Cross are helping tornado victims in East Texas. The damage from Saturday’s storms is extensive in Panola, Cherokee and Rusk counties. Tammy Prater with the East Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross says, “Many of the homes that were damaged it was not necessarily the storm hitting it, but the storm picking up a tree and dropping it on their home. Lot’s of devastation.” She says they are trying to find people temporary housing, food and counseling. “We have our medical teams and our mental health case workers who are available for anyone who needs it.”

