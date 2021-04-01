Advertisement

LISD moving away from remote learning for final 6 weeks

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 4:23 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD is moving away from remote learning and is requesting all students to return to on-campus education the final six weeks. According to an interview with our news partner KETK, Superintendent James Wilcox shares why. “We know that those students not being in school creates a learning loss, and that learning loss is real.” Wilcox went on to say, “Those students need to be back in the classroom with their teachers. And everyday that they are out hurts.” Families that would like to continue remote instruction may contact their campus principal. Requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Read more here.

Go Back