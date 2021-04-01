Advertisement

Ex-Texas sheriff charged again in probe of Black man’s death

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 3:58 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Officials say a former Texas sheriff has been charged for the second time with evidence tampering in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man that was filmed by a police reality TV series. Robert Chody was arrested Thursday on the charge stemming from the destruction of video that showed Javier Ambler’s last moments in March 2019. A spokeswoman for the Travis County sheriff’s office says Chody was booked into jail and released on a $15,000 bond. Chody lost his reelection bid for Williamson County sheriff last year after being indicted on a similar charge there. His lawyer hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

