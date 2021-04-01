Advertisement

One killed in fatal car wreck in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 3:33 pm

TYLER – We now know more details following a release from the Department of Public Safety on Thursday. According to DPS, a two vehicle crash resulted in a fatality Tuesday night on FM-17, in Van Zandt County. Preliminary reports indicates Tzu Lo Chen, 27, of Dallas was stopped at a stop sign on the I-20 service road. Authorities believe Chen pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Gerald Wayne Bass, 57, of Grand Saline. He was treated and released at the scene. Ms. Chen was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis – Tyler in critical condition. A passenger, Chih Hao Tseng, 27, of Dallas was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis – Canton and later died. He was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton. The crash remains under investigation.

Go Back