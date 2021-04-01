Advertisement

Lauren Graham has a “massive” problem with her neighbor Dax Shepard

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 3:18 pm

ABC/Liane Hentcher(LOS ANGELES) -- Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls matriarch and current star of Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, has a problem with her neighbor, Dax Shepard.

Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell are apparently renovating their home, Graham vented on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and in the meantime, gearhead Shepard "basically took...the front lawn, and turned it into a massive driveway for all of his cars."

What's more, the family is apparently camping out in, "the most massive band tour bus you've ever seen."

"He's out of his mind," Graham vented, laughing. "Andy they're never getting rid of it, Jimmy. He bought that."

She also adds, "he rides around like topless on his motorcycle. You have to just love him. Like a brother." Graham played Shepard's sister in the TV series Parenthood:

You can't change your family -- even your TV family.

Speaking of which, Graham's dating Peter Krause, her other TV brother from Parenthood. He "lives in my bedroom," she admits with a laugh. "It's confusing for some people."

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

