Tyler awarded Tree City USA status for 11th consecutive year

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 1:50 pm

TYLER — For 11 straight years, the City of Tyler has been commemorated by the Arbor Day Foundation. On Thursday officials said, they were named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. Tyler achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. Read more here.

