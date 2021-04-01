Advertisement

Guidelines for fully vaccinated

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 1:37 pm

TYLER — Over 44,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered through the Northeast Texas Public Health District at Harvey Hall Convention Center. On Wednesday NET Health’s George Roberts spoke with KTBB news about how social engagements change for someone once they are fully vaccinated. “Your full protection comes 14 days after your second vaccine. Therefore, the CDC has said that people that people who have had both vaccines can gather without masks. But, you know not everyone has had both.” The NET Health President continued, “We still urge people to maintain those healthy habits that we have been talking about for a long time.”

