Cue The Who: ‘CSI’ gets a reboot: stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham return

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 1:27 pm

CBS(LOS ANGELES) -- Add the crime scene drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation to the growing list of shows getting the reboot treatment. CBS has resurrected its former ratings powerhouse as CSI: Vegas -- and returning are three original cast members: star and executive producer William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham.

"Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today," said CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl in the official announcement. "We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love."

Added to the cast are series newcomers including Paula Newsome, Mel Rodriguez, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon.

Kahl added, "Crime-fighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can't wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence."

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, CSI ended in 2015 after 15 seasons, but along the way spawned three spin-offs: CSI: Miami, with David Caruso; CSI: New York, starring Gary Sinise; and CSI: Cyber, starring Ted Danson.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

