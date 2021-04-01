Advertisement

Gohmert: ‘real compassion would secure border’

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 1:10 pm

WASHINGTON D.C. — The surge of illegal immigrants crossing into America continues. U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert spoke with KTBB Thursday regarding his trip to the border, “I have never seen it so bad…If we really had compassion as a nation for people suffering south of us, we would secure the border. We would slow the drug cartel money to a trickle from the tens of billions they make already. Then, they would not have the money to continue the corruption that goes on in Mexico.”

The Texas District 1 Congressman went on to say, “The drug cartels are controlling more and more because they are getting more and more. Border agents have told us, we know that every time we have to in-process a big group that the drug cartel has sent over, since they totally control the timing of illegals coming into the U.S., we know that their are drugs coming in…when they occupy us with lots of people coming in, that’s when things are coming in, that shouldn’t be coming.”

Since taking office, President Biden has stopped border wall construction and appointed a task force to help reunite families separated at the border. He ordered the Department of Homeland Security to review all immigration enforcement policies and make recommendations for improving them.

Go Back