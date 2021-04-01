Advertisement

‘Coming 2 America’ debuted at #1 on Nielsen streaming chart

April 1, 2021

For just the third time since the rankings were created last summer, a film snagged the top slot on Nielsen's weekly streaming chart -- and that crown goes to Coming 2 America.

The Eddie Murphy/Arsenio Hall sequel attracted 1.4 billion minutes of streaming from March 1 to March 7, according to Nielsen numbers quoted by Deadline.

The rankings do not count mobile device streaming but only viewing over a TV. That makes the movie Amazon Prime's first #1 property to top the list.

Coming 2 America easily bested the #2-ranked title, Netflix's Ginny & Georgia; the series' 10 episodes earned a total 1.61 billion minutes streamed.

Ranking third was Criminal Minds, all 307 episodes of which can be seen on Netflix. Some 929 million minutes of the the police procedural were viewed in that month. Rounding out the top five are WandaVision on Disney+, which managed a series-best 929 million minutes streamed, and Grey's Anatomy; all 366 episodes of the medical drama also run on Netflix, and 858 million minutes were streamed in the first week of March.

Deadline notes that the only other movies ever to top the Nielsen streaming charts were last summer's Spenser Confidential on Netflix, and Disney/Pixar's Soul and HBO Max's Wonder Woman 1984, which traded the top slot over Christmas week.

