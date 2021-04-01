Advertisement

Tia and Tamera Mowry tearfully reunite after spending months apart

Tia Mowry and her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley have not been able to see for several months because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and conflicting work schedules.

However, Tia remained hopeful that the two would be able to reunite soon. Now, after spending over half a year apart, Tia tells Entertainment Tonight that she finally reunited with her beloved sister and attests that there was a lot of happy tears involved.

"I was able to see my sister," the Sister, Sister star gushed on Wednesday, confirming that they both cried a lot. "We were so happy to see each other! And we hadn't seen each other in so long."

Tia also has something else to look forward to -- seeing her extended family members in person over the Easter weekend.

"I haven't gotten to see my niece and my nephew either, so, we're really looking forward to [Easter] weekend so we can spend time with the whole entire family," she grinned. "We're very excited."

Tia is speaking of her sister Tamera's two kids -- Aden, 8, and Ariah, 5 -- whom she shares with husband Adam Housley. As for Tia, she and husband Cory Hardrict share nine-year-old Cree and two-year-old Cairo.

The Family Reunion star previously spoke about the family separation in a March 2020 interview with ET, where she explained that not being able to see her family had been challenging.

"Not to be able to see my dad, my brothers, and my sister has been pretty hard, because we're all very close, you know," she said at the time, admitting that the mere thought of it made her "about to cry."

