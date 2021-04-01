Advertisement

Idris Elba defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s amid interview backlash

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 9:37 am

Maarten de Boer/Contour

Idris Elba, who attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fairytale wedding alongside wife Sabrina Dhowre in 2018, has some strong words he'd like to share with those criticizing the former royals.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the British actor applauded Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke openly about the alleged racism they endured and lack of mental health assistance that was offered to them.

The explosive interview sparked a firestorm on both sides of the aisle, with critics demanding an apology from the former royal couple.

When asked about the controversy, Elba voiced support for Meghan and Harry, saying they were well within their right to voice their concerns.

"I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel," the Concrete Cowboy star expressed. "You cannot take someone's voice away. That's what we have to communicate."

Elba isn't the only A-lister coming to Meghan and Harry's defense recently. As previously reported, Meghan's former Suits co-stars Patrick J. Adams and Wendell Pierce publicly defended the duchess.

While Adams expressed he was "sickened" by how Meghan was treated, Pierce said he told his former on-screen daughter, "She would always have a friend in me." Others vocally backing the couple are Beyoncé, Tiffany Haddish, Serena Williams and others.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back