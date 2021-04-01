Advertisement

Upcoming schedule of vaccine clinics at Harvey Convention Center

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 9:39 am

EAST TEXAS — Anyone over the age of 16 can make an appointment to obtain the first Pfizer vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, either next Thursday April 8th, next Friday April 9th, or next Saturday April 10th, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. “Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine must make an appointment,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. vaccine clinics at Harvey Convention Center will be closed during the Easter weekend for this Friday and Saturday, April 2nd and April 3rd.

Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday March 17th, Tuesday March 16th, Saturday March 13th, or on any previous day, are eligible to receive their second Pfizer vaccine next Tuesday or next Wednesday, April 6th or April 7th, at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For Tuesday April 6th and Wednesday April 7th, appointments for persons to receive their second Pfizer vaccine is recommended but not required, as long as the individual shows their “CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card” that they were given when the first Pfizer vaccine was administered. Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 18th from any vaccine provider can received their second Pfizer vaccine from NET Health.

For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org

