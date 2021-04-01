SMITH COUNTY — Authorities are searching an area near Jim Hogg Road and Interstate 20 for what authorities say are four immigrants. According to our news partner KETK, aound 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, a Smith County deputy stopped an SUV on I- 20, near Jim Hogg Road, when four men jumped out and ran into the woods nearby. The driver remained in the SUV. Public Information Officer Larry Christian, said the men who ran were “illegal immigrants.” He said authorities are not sure where the men were being taken. The men are not believed to be armed or dangerous. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents have taken over the investigation, he said.

Four men sought following traffic stop

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 9:27 am

SMITH COUNTY — Authorities are searching an area near Jim Hogg Road and Interstate 20 for what authorities say are four immigrants. According to our news partner KETK, aound 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, a Smith County deputy stopped an SUV on I- 20, near Jim Hogg Road, when four men jumped out and ran into the woods nearby. The driver remained in the SUV. Public Information Officer Larry Christian, said the men who ran were “illegal immigrants.” He said authorities are not sure where the men were being taken. The men are not believed to be armed or dangerous. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents have taken over the investigation, he said.

