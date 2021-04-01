Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively troll each other while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 8:16 am

ABC - ABC/Lou Rocco(CANADA) -- Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had an interesting way to celebrate getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The power couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to not only flaunt their newly updated vaccinated status, but to poke fun at their significant other.

Reynolds shared a photo of him getting the jab and, in the caption, took a shot at vaccine conspiracy theories by announcing that he "Finally got 5G."

The Deadpool star is referencing a conspiracy theory, which was debunked on Snopes, that the COVID-19 vaccines injects people with 5G chips in order to track them.

Reynolds also took to his Instagram story to then poke fun at his wife by comparing the outfit he wore to his vaccine appointment to a similar number Lively wore while on the set of her newest film The Rhythm Section.

While the 44-year-old actor is wearing a red beanie in his most recent snap, Lively is wearing a blue one.

"Who wore it better?" cracked Reynolds and threw up an opinion poll, of which he is currently leading.

Still, even if his fans think his hat is superior, even the Detective Pikachu star admits it's not a good look by confessing in another story, "Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not."

As for Lively, she trolled her husband by inferring that she has more love for the nurse who administered her vaccine.

Sharing a photo of her looking up and smiling at the health care worker, the Gossip Girl alum declared, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."

In a subsequent Instagram story, the actress revealed how "grateful" she is to have obtained the vaccine.

Reynolds and Lively wed in 2012 and share three daughters, James, 6; Inez, 4; and Betty, who's one.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

