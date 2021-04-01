Four dead, including child, after ‘multiple victims’ shot in California

kali9/iStock By William Mansell, ABC News (ORANGE, Calif.) -- At least four people are dead, including a child, after "multiple victims" were shot Wednesday in Orange, California, according to authorities. Officers arrived to 202 W. Lincoln Ave. around 5:30 p.m. local time as shots were being fired and located "multiple victims at the scene including fatalities," according to the Orange Police Department. An officer was involved in the shooting, but "the situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public," police said in a statement Wednesday night. The suspect, along with a female victim, were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Lt. Jen Amat of the Orange Police Department. Police said they are still determining the relationship between the shooter and the victims. "I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely," Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., tweeted Wednesday night. The ages and names of the victims have not been released. "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight," California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Wednesday night. Police said the next briefing will be Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

