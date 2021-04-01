WACO (AP) – Officials say a Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week has died. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker had been on life support after he was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, a city about 75 miles southeast of Dallas. The 38-year-old Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He had worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with DPS since 2015. He started his career in the Groesbeck Police Department, then he worked for the Athens Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the man who shot Walker, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, of Palestine, later killed himself after fleeing the scene.

Texas trooper wounded in shooting dies from injuries

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 4:43 am

WACO (AP) – Officials say a Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week has died. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker had been on life support after he was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, a city about 75 miles southeast of Dallas. The 38-year-old Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He had worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with DPS since 2015. He started his career in the Groesbeck Police Department, then he worked for the Athens Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the man who shot Walker, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, of Palestine, later killed himself after fleeing the scene.

