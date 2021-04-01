ALLEN (AP) – Former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris has been hired as football coach at a suburban Dallas high school. The Allen Independent School District announced the hiring of Morris of Wednesday. Morris was fired at Arkansas in 2019 after going 4-18 in two seasons and most recently worked as Auburn’s offensive coordinator. Morris has 16 years of high school coaching experience, including back-to-back state championships with Lake Travis High School in Texas.

Advertisement

Former Arkansas, SMU coach Chad Morris takes Texas prep job

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 4:40 am

ALLEN (AP) – Former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris has been hired as football coach at a suburban Dallas high school. The Allen Independent School District announced the hiring of Morris of Wednesday. Morris was fired at Arkansas in 2019 after going 4-18 in two seasons and most recently worked as Auburn’s offensive coordinator. Morris has 16 years of high school coaching experience, including back-to-back state championships with Lake Travis High School in Texas.

Go Back