Texas city brings coronavirus vaccine to the homebound

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 4:39 am

HARLINGEN (AP) – Firefighters and ambulance crews in one South Texas city hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are bringing vaccines directly to the homes of the most vulnerable groups. The Valley Morning Star reports that as part of Harlingen’s new Homebound Vaccination Program, a team of 15 firefighters is working with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation to find homebound residents and offer them the COVID-19 vaccine. Firefighters are administering the Pfizer vaccine while paramedics observe the patients to see if they have any negative reactions. In the Rio Grande Valley, where Harlingen is located, hospitals filled up and funeral homes were overwhelmed as the area became a coronavirus hotspot last summer.

