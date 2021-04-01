HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors say a Texas man who has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2014 stabbing attack acknowledged to authorities he took part in animal abuse and bestiality. Authorities say that Arthur Kelvin Lovell was convicted of an assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing a day laborer outside a Houston convenience store. The man survived the attack. Prosecutors with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday they discovered during their investigation that Lovell had a violent history with animals, including killing them and keeping their skulls by his bed.

Texas man sentenced for stabbing admits to bestiality

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2021 at 4:39 am

